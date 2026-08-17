Why Roku’s 24/7 AI TV Channel Could Be Better Than You Think

This month, one of the free channels rolled out on Roku (which comes pre-loaded on all new Smart TVs) promises to offer a 24/7 feed of AI generated content. The launch generated plenty of the sort of criticism you would expect from journalists and reviewers alike:

“It sounds more like a concept for a sci-fi torture device than it does a source of genuine entertainment, but it is, unfortunately, real. In one clip that gives an idea of the bottom-of-the-barrel slop that it’s force-feeding viewers.”​

“If there is a plot, it’s masterfully hidden underneath the bizarre way it cuts to different scenes, not to mention dialog that’s delivered with the cadence and awkward pauses of a mid-2000s video game cutscene. No one blinks when they talk.”​

“Finally, AI can unleash the creative potential of people who can’t write, don’t understand pacing or transitions, are unfamiliar with human facial expressions, etc,” one observer joked.

Here’s what no one was saying: even with its flaws, there are early signs that this could be a brilliant idea. The pitch for creators from channel creator Fairground AI promises AI filmmakers “the biggest stage you’ve never had” by uploading their content and there is apparently some sort of curation to decide what gets aired. Unfortunately, most of the content is made up of AI-generated micro-dramas like Liminal Land that veer into the uncanny valley of AI slop with no real plot and noticeably robotic “acting.”

In contrast, the best content on the platform is from masterful creators who use AI to make entirely new forms of art, like the work of Kelly Boesch. Her surreal visionary videos and original songs are addicting and unlike anything else you’ll find on TV. This channel could have had more of that. Their mission could have been dedicated to finding and showcasing new forms of art and storytelling. If they had done that, this channel could have offered something you really can’t get anywhere else. In other words, a 24/7 stream of AI generated content doesn’t have to suck … but it will if you choose to mostly fill it with things created by untalented people trying to use AI to do things people are still better at doing themselves.