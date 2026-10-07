What the Black Card and the Cornell 7 Can Teach Us About Standing Up For What Is Right

This past week the Romanian Football Federation became the first in the world to announce a black card in U7-U16 soccer games, given to misbehaving parents and spectators who start to disrupt a match. The card covers “insults, abusive language, conflicts, hitting or pushing children, players, coaches, referees, officials, or other spectators.” Rather than just being another punishment that requires the offending parent to leave the match, after multiple warnings the issuance of a black card will immediately end the match.

This is more than an individual punishment. There is a social pressure and cost attached to misbehavior. You aren’t just acting alone anymore, you are affecting the outcome for everyone else and as a result other parents and spectators will take more ownership of shutting down this unruly behavior which is really the outcome everyone wants.

To stretch this point a bit, there are some parallels with the need for this to the disturbing facts released so far in the story of the Cornell 7 case where a group of fraternity brothers are accused of gang raping a victim back in 2024 and celebrating in a group chat while 57 other brothers saw the chat and chose to do nothing.

At the time the DA refused to bring criminal charges and the fraternity brothers were given minimal punishments. Now the DA is reopening the case, one of the named students has already lost his job, celebrities are speaking out and there is even an entire website dedicated to the case.

The accountability for who is speaking up (and who isn’t) is making a difference. Just as the Black card may inspire bystanders to step in and help curb unruly behavior on the sidelines of youth sports, all this public outrage and shame pointed toward those 57 bystanders is inspiring many men about what they would or should do if faced with a similar moment.