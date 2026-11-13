The death of magazines has been forecasted for some time now. And every decision from a formerly published in print publication to shift to online only seems to signal another nail in the coffin. But just as often, I see a story like this one which compares the continued existence (and perhaps even resurgence) of print magazines to the revival of other supposedly dying categories such as vinyl records or actual camera film:

The economics of this print revival mirrors the vinyl record resurgence a decade earlier. Once digital screens absorbed the utilitarian function of delivering instant daily breaking news, physical paper was liberated from trying to be fast or cheap. Instead, print became an artifact of permanence, status, and uninterrupted contemplation - a physical extension of the digital detox and intentional media movement.

Magazines fill a unique need in the media market and as a big enthusiast for the format, I have subscriptions to more than a dozen magazines myself. Some offer the sort of beautiful luxuriously designed and printed reading experiences noted in the story linked above. It’s a great example of what we termed “tactilism” in our Future Words book. Though we wrote about technology that has a tactile experience, the same principle works to describe what many of us love about magazines.