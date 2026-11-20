Imagine the thrill of placing an order for something that never comes. Ok, that probably doesn’t sound immediately thrilling, but a site called Food Never Comes has amassed nearly 4.5 million orders from people who browsed menu items, chose food, ordered it and then never received anything. This is a “dopamine site, defined as “websites and apps that simulate the full ritual of online shopping or food delivery without taking payment or delivering anything.” They are “low-stakes digital experiences for Gen Z consumers coping with rising costs, cravings, and burnout.”

The premise is that the act of ordering and the thrill of checking out is more important than getting the product ... and so perhaps offering that dopamine hit could itself be the end of the experience and consumers could save their money and appetite. It’s a curious solution to many problems: overeating, overspending, consumerism. The list could go on. More interestingly, it’s an entire category that was probably not imagined by anyone forecasting what future buying habits might exist ten years from now. It’s a good example of why listening to signals and trends remains so important to understand behavioral shifts.