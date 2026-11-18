It’s a typical story. Leadership at a large organization hears all about the promise of automation and cost saving potential Then they go for it, and implementation turns out to be harder than expected and (surprise!) some humans are just not that easily replaced. So they rehire people - only some of those formerly laid off workers are getting smarter and demanding pay raises.

A recent survey revealed that nearly 19% of workers in the US reported having first hand experience with this. That’s a surprisingly high number for something that is a fairly recent occurrence in the workplace. It also feels entirely predictable. Similar to past stories I shared about some retail destinations removing automated checkouts, there is a macro trend here that can be summarized in the idea that organizations seem to be routinely undervaluing the importance of actual skilled and empathetic humans and their abilities to do a job in a way that technology cannot replace.