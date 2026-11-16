NOVEMBER 16, 2026
Look Inside the Amsterdam Zoo Where People (Not Animals) Are In The Cages
Imagine a reverse zoo where the humans are inside cages with the animals going free range. That’s the concept that inspired the Art Zoo, a creation of Dutch artists Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren who trace the idea back to the old curiosity cabinets (otherwise known as “wunderkammers”) collected by wealthy Europeans in the 16th and 17th centuries to showcase objects from the natural world.
The display rooms in the 17th-century canal house where the Art Zoo is located are enclosed by brooding, black metal cages. “We really like the concept of having all the people in a cage and then all the animals free,” van Tongeren says. “In that way, the whole building becomes one artwork.”
It’s an interesting way to subvert our perceptions about who is (or should be) in the cage and get you thinking about our place in the natural world.
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How It All Started
A Short Backstory Of This Blog
This is a blog about non-obvious ideas. Originally launched on the Typepad platform in 2005 as the Influential Marketing blog, the stories at first focused mainly on digital marketing while Rohit worked at Ogilvy Advertising. In 2015 Rohit officially rebranded to the Non-Obvious Insights Blog and published his WSJ bestseller Non-Obvious. For the past twenty one years, this blog has coined new terms, introduced future marketing practices and inspired the next generation of non-obvious thinkers and marketers.