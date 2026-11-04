Inside The Depolarization Project and Deep Canvassing

Launched by a website called Reasons To Be Cheerful, the Depolarization Project is a compilation of stories that are around a single topic: we are not as polarized as people think. And we don’t need to be. Described as “an experiment in curiosity,” the landing page features multiple stories about how people are conquering division and finding a more human way to connect with one another, despite political differences. One recent story focuses on the effectiveness of deep canvassing, a process that involves meeting people face to face to shift perspectives.

The underlying purpose of the project is to demonstrate that we may not be as far apart in what we think as the media we consume might suggest. It demonstrates exactly how the angorithm drives us apart and why more discussion and an open mind could be the secret to not just being more cheerful but maybe changing our world too.