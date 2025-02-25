The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:The Long View by Richard Fisher

What will it take to transform the way the world views time? Richard Fisher, a senior journalist with BBC Global News, explores this question and shares ways to expand our minds into deeper time scales in his book The Long View. While it seems like this would be a book just about time, what’s fascinating about Fisher’s writing and research is that he looks at it from many different dimensions. In this wide-ranging book you’ll learn about linguistics, architecture, global cultures and why the way that we often talk about time is missing a lot of detail.

When I first read this book, it was so intriguing that I invited Richard onto my podcast to talk about some of the biggest ideas in the book. You can listen to that episode here >> 

