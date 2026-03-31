The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:  Humanish by Justin Gregg

Do you talk to your cat or name your car? The good news is, it’s perfectly normal and human to do so, according to author Justin Gregg. His first love, from a research perspective, was dolphins and in his previous writing he talks about what we have learned about their language and why so many women believe in the power of giving birth in the ocean alongside “dolphin doulas.” This is just one of the fascinating stories Justin shares in his book that explains the curious human habit of naming inanimate objects (described by science as anthropomorphism). If you want not just to understand the fascinating history of this distinctly human habit but also explore the powerful new questions that this behavior raises in a world where we are already experiencing AI that mimics and supplants human relationships, this book will open your eyes and give you lots of perspective to share.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.