The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Business Beyond Borders by Dean Foster

“There is no excuse for cultural ignorance in the 21st century.” Except perhaps laziness. The moment I picked up this book during the judging phases for last year’s Non-Obvious book awards, the idea intrigued me. What could a book about cultural awareness have to teach someone like me? I’m proud of the diversity of my own business travel, but Dean Foster’s experience working across 100 countries as the former Worldwide Director of Berlitz Cross-Cultural Division is enough to make any world traveler feel like an amateur.

Thankfully, this book avoids the ego trap and instead uses a compilation of true stories to illustrate exactly what it takes to survive and thrive in any culture — as well as what to avoid doing. For anyone headed overseas for work (or even for pleasure), this book will help you become a better citizen of the world. And a better traveler too.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org