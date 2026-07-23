The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

Fauxstalgia – The ache for a memory that was AI-generated and never actually lived through.

The most legendary soccer player in history once shared that the best goal of his career was never captured on video. It was August 2, 1959, in São Paulo, Brazil and of the thousands of goals scored in his career, Pelé always felt this was his best ever. Three sombrero kicks in a row, with a knee flick and a header to beat the keeper … and all that remains apart from the memories of the fans who saw it live is a single black and white photo taken at the end.

Taking the photo and the eyewitness descriptions, Google partnered with an FX agency to use Gemini Omni to recreate that memory. Alongside AI, they actually sent local actors to recreate the scene and even brought a leather ball to match the gear used at the time. The resulting footage is now on display at the Pelé Museum in Santos and the video is live online for anyone to watch.

The story is a perfect example of a feeling that we write about in Future Words and call fauxstalgia. When technology allows us to recreate memories (both real and imagined) that many of us never actually lived through, it creates whole new ways to experience and recall the past.

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