Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Smart dumb phone

The Newest Dumbphone May Be Smarter Than Your Current Phone

August 11, 2026

As the popularity of so-called dumbphones has surged, the use case was pretty simple. It was a phone for anyone who wanted to avoid social media and excessive scrolling or for the extremely tech-averse and elderly who wanted to avoid too much complexity. Nokia’s latest dumbphones are changing that calculation with a notable inclusion: a big “AI” button right in the center of the phone. What seems like a contradiction might actually be a sign of what we can all expect in phones of the future.

The question it raises is a fundamental one: how much of what your phone currently shows you visually do you really need to look at? Maps? If AI can track your location and instruct you on making each upcoming turn, you probably don’t need that. Email? Probably the same thing if you could get used to dictation. It definitely requires a learning curve and not everyone would want that. The idea of Zero UI, where an interface becomes unnecessary because of how intuitive something works, has been growing over the past decade. This phone is one of the most pronounced signs that we may be getting closer.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Foreign Language Learning Problem in Schools

The Foreign Language Learning Problem in Schools

Climate Scientists Save Important Data from Disappearing

Climate Scientists Save Important Data from Disappearing

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Abdicare

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Abdicare

GAP Opens Influencer Programs to Their Own Employees

GAP Opens Influencer Programs to Their Own Employees

Invisible Phantom Drones Are Here

Invisible Phantom Drones Are Here

What AI Generated Bird Photos Can Teach Us About Database Pollution

What AI Generated Bird Photos Can Teach Us About Database Pollution

The Beautiful Second Life of Decommissioned Buses

The Beautiful Second Life of Decommissioned Buses

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

Why the Best Immersive Experiences Succeed

Why the Best Immersive Experiences Succeed

InfoWars Is Back, Run by the Team from The Onion

InfoWars Is Back, Run by the Team from The Onion

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+