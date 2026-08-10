Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Climate.US

Climate Scientists Save Important Data from Disappearing

August 10, 2026

After the Trump administration shut down the official government source of weather data at Climate.gov last year, a group of scientists promised to save years of data and make it available again. This past week, Climate.us launched to fulfill that promise. The site presents much of the data that was previously available publicly before being taken down. Their mission is to present independent climate data that is “immune to politics.” The fact that this even needs to exist is in itself a scientific tragedy, but the relaunch is a great story of hope.

Among the specific resources they include are climate literacy guides, event trackers, maps and data that show the shifts over time. No matter what silencing forces come to try and hide or obscure data, we will need more scientific bravery like this to keep bringing this kind of information back. There’s no way we can anticipate and prepare for the future if we don’t have any way to measure and share what’s happening among scientists and the rest of us too.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Abdicare

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Abdicare

GAP Opens Influencer Programs to Their Own Employees

GAP Opens Influencer Programs to Their Own Employees

What AI Generated Bird Photos Can Teach Us About Database Pollution

What AI Generated Bird Photos Can Teach Us About Database Pollution

The Beautiful Second Life of Decommissioned Buses

The Beautiful Second Life of Decommissioned Buses

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

Summer Heat Waves Create the “Problem” of Negative Energy Prices

Summer Heat Waves Create the “Problem” of Negative Energy Prices

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

3 Reasons Commencement Speakers Should Be Comedians

3 Reasons Commencement Speakers Should Be Comedians

The Most Meaningless Stories in America Are About Lawsuits

The Most Meaningless Stories in America Are About Lawsuits

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+