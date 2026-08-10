Climate Scientists Save Important Data from Disappearing

After the Trump administration shut down the official government source of weather data at Climate.gov last year, a group of scientists promised to save years of data and make it available again. This past week, Climate.us launched to fulfill that promise. The site presents much of the data that was previously available publicly before being taken down. Their mission is to present independent climate data that is “immune to politics.” The fact that this even needs to exist is in itself a scientific tragedy, but the relaunch is a great story of hope.

Among the specific resources they include are climate literacy guides, event trackers, maps and data that show the shifts over time. No matter what silencing forces come to try and hide or obscure data, we will need more scientific bravery like this to keep bringing this kind of information back. There’s no way we can anticipate and prepare for the future if we don’t have any way to measure and share what’s happening among scientists and the rest of us too.