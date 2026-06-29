The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

There’s a new flower discovery that has been shifting perspectives in India. Well, actually, it’s not really a new flower but rather a closeup of a “flowering” toothbrush which is badly in need of replacement. This clever campaign to use the metaphor of “India’s newest flower species” was a public awareness campaign from Colgate India that reached millions of people in a way they couldn’t unsee to remind them to replace their toothbrushes for better oral health. Watch the full ad below:

This is just one of the memorable campaigns from the Cannes Lions winner announcements last week. For anyone fascinated by some of the world’s best advertising creativity, check out the big winners who offer you plenty of good creative talent to watch.