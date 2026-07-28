Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
NOBW_ Future Words collection

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Ultimate Future Words Collection

July 28, 2026

This week’s “book of the week” is a bit of an unusual share. For those of you who follow me on Linkedin, you might have already seen a story I posted earlier this week sharing some of the books that were most useful for Henry and myself as we were writing Future Words. The books that fueled our thinking combine futurism, trends, linguistics, etymology, and social commentary with several novels about words, dictionaries and booksellers thrown in too. Rather than pick a single book this week, I thought I’d reshare this post along with the image of all these books (yes, it took me a while to lay them all out nicely!) For the full list of books, check out my original story here >>

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Secret of the Mississippi Miracle and How to Get Kids to Read Again

The Secret of the Mississippi Miracle and How to Get Kids to Read Again

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

Why the Best Immersive Experiences Succeed

Why the Best Immersive Experiences Succeed

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: What to Make of a Life by Jim Collins

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: What to Make of a Life by Jim Collins

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

Is Gen Z the First Generation to Have No Signature Sound?

Is Gen Z the First Generation to Have No Signature Sound?

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How to Win at Travel by Brian Kelly

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How to Win at Travel by Brian Kelly

Imagining the Shared AI Future for Technology and Art

Imagining the Shared AI Future for Technology and Art

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How To Sell Out by Chad Sanders

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How To Sell Out by Chad Sanders

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+