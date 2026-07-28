The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Ultimate Future Words Collection

This week’s “book of the week” is a bit of an unusual share. For those of you who follow me on Linkedin, you might have already seen a story I posted earlier this week sharing some of the books that were most useful for Henry and myself as we were writing Future Words. The books that fueled our thinking combine futurism, trends, linguistics, etymology, and social commentary with several novels about words, dictionaries and booksellers thrown in too. Rather than pick a single book this week, I thought I’d reshare this post along with the image of all these books (yes, it took me a while to lay them all out nicely!) For the full list of books, check out my original story here >>