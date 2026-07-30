The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Subscreep

Do you even know how many services you’re subscribed to and paying for monthly? As Henry and I were writing Future Words, Subscreep was easily one of our favorite words and one that we started using almost immediately. It’s a recognizable phenomenon … particularly in the news as it led to Amazon’s recent $2.5B settlement to compensate Amazon customers who were unintentionally enrolled in Amazon Prime and then encountered obstacles to cancelling their memberships. As products that used to be one-time purchases move to monthly software-as-a-service models, this subscreep will be a monthly realization for anyone who takes the time to go through their credit card statements. We hope this word might get more popular over time to describe this experience too.

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