Do you even know how many services you’re subscribed to and paying for monthly? As Henry and I were writing Future Words, Subscreep was easily one of our favorite words and one that we started using almost immediately. It’s a recognizable phenomenon … particularly in the news as it led to Amazon’s recent $2.5B settlement to compensate Amazon customers who were unintentionally enrolled in Amazon Prime and then encountered obstacles to cancelling their memberships. As products that used to be one-time purchases move to monthly software-as-a-service models, this subscreep will be a monthly realization for anyone who takes the time to go through their credit card statements. We hope this word might get more popular over time to describe this experience too.
The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Subscreep
July 30, 2026
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