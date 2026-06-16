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NOBW_ How to Sell Out

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How To Sell Out by Chad Sanders

June 16, 2026

Can you share your vulnerabilities, expose your race and write for an audience other than your own without selling out? This is the fascinating question at the heart of this book for writers where the author, a successful TV writer and published author, breaks down some of the tradeoffs he made along the way to his success. Partially about being Black and partially about writing while being Black, Chad Sanders identity may be front and center but his relatability as a creator just struggling to maintain his authenticity as his audience grows is the message from this book that stuck with me the most. We first recognized this book as a Longlist selection from the 2025 Non-Obvious Book Awards, and now How to Sell Out is my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

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