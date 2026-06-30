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NOBW_ Algospeak

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

June 30, 2026

As I work on Future Words, I’ve become even more of a student of language, and this book was one of my favorites on the topic from the past year. Algospeak is an exploration of the intersection between social media and the way that we speak. If you find the evolution of language as fascinating as I do, this book is worth a read. Aside from his own observations on the linguistic shifts in culture, Aleksic also includes “original surveys, data, and internet archival research” to explore the future of how we communicate in a quantified way.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

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