Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Future Word Abdicare

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Abdicare

August 6, 2026

What’s the right amount of usage for AI when it comes to parenting? Open AI founder Sam Altman’s answer may be different from most of us, and his tweet earlier this week suggesting AI could create a podcast out of your kid’s calendared activities to listen to with them in the car went viral amassing over 14 million views for the wrong reasons with most comments suggesting maybe he might talk to his kids instead. This is a struggle we will see play out often and one that we focus on with our future word Abdicare. For some parents, this sort of abdicare is totally justifiable and maybe even a fun way to bond with their kids over a novel use of tech. For others, it’s the perfect example of giving up a moment that should be sacred between parent and child and utilizing technology where it doesn’t belong.

Future Words

No matter which side you lean towards, it is the conversation that I find really fascinating here. Where is that line between too much abdicare? As parents, should we do it at all? Future words can unlock these kinds of debates.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

GAP Opens Influencer Programs to Their Own Employees

GAP Opens Influencer Programs to Their Own Employees

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Subscreep

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Subscreep

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Ultimate Future Words Collection

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Ultimate Future Words Collection

The Secret of the Mississippi Miracle and How to Get Kids to Read Again

The Secret of the Mississippi Miracle and How to Get Kids to Read Again

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Fauxstalgia & The Lost Goal of Pelé

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: What to Make of a Life by Jim Collins

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: What to Make of a Life by Jim Collins

Summer Heat Waves Create the “Problem” of Negative Energy Prices

Summer Heat Waves Create the “Problem” of Negative Energy Prices

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Algospeak by Adam Aleksic

The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

The Indianis Dentris and Other Big Winners from Cannes

3 Reasons Commencement Speakers Should Be Comedians

3 Reasons Commencement Speakers Should Be Comedians

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+