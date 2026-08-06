The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Abdicare

What’s the right amount of usage for AI when it comes to parenting? Open AI founder Sam Altman’s answer may be different from most of us, and his tweet earlier this week suggesting AI could create a podcast out of your kid’s calendared activities to listen to with them in the car went viral amassing over 14 million views for the wrong reasons with most comments suggesting maybe he might talk to his kids instead. This is a struggle we will see play out often and one that we focus on with our future word Abdicare. For some parents, this sort of abdicare is totally justifiable and maybe even a fun way to bond with their kids over a novel use of tech. For others, it’s the perfect example of giving up a moment that should be sacred between parent and child and utilizing technology where it doesn’t belong.

No matter which side you lean towards, it is the conversation that I find really fascinating here. Where is that line between too much abdicare? As parents, should we do it at all? Future words can unlock these kinds of debates.