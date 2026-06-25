3 Reasons Commencement Speakers Should Be Comedians

Over the past few weeks, I’ve attended two graduations in person and watched more than a dozen clips from others that have been circulating online. The ones that go viral seem to share one quality: they are usually delivered by comedians. Here’s the thing about this modern commencement moment that we all need to realize: students are worried. They have angst about their future prospects and the world they are graduating into. They also want to celebrate this day of achievement and aren’t really in a moment when they can process deep complex advice. Most comedians don’t really deliver that anyway.

Instead, they avoid the poison pills that have tanked many other graduation speaker’s performances this season. Comedians generally don’t rave about the upside of AI. They rarely resort to platitudes about following your passion. Most of all, they don’t take themselves too seriously. Right now (and maybe for the foreseeable future) that’s a winning combination. So here’s my brief pitch for why leaning into the funny is ideal for commencement speeches.

1. Laughter breaks the tension of an otherwise serious and solemn event, which gives everyone permission to lean into the celebration.

2. Comedians know how to keep it short – so at an event where success and brevity often go hand in hand, they are an ideal choice.

3. Funny commencement speeches are easier to share, remember and go viral – which has great impact AND is good for marketing too.

So consider this an open letter/plea to graduation ceremony planners. Next year, let’s see more comedians and less of everyone else. Everyone will be happier, the students might actually remember something and at the very least it won’t be boring.

What do you think – would this work?