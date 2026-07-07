The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: What to Make of a Life by Jim Collins

Writing about what a life well lived looks like is a pretty intimidating topic for any writer. Jim Collins is one of the few who can do it justice. You may know him already from Good to Great, one of the most legendary (and bestselling) business books of all time. What you may not recall is just how much data this book and most of his work is built upon. For this latest book, Jim uses a similar discipline to tackle the ambitious topic of how any of us might find more value and meaning in our lives. Plenty of the stories in the book come from his own experiences, many of which I was lucky enough to hear in person at a ​book launch event here in DC which I posted a video about​ a few months ago. His insights are original and useful, and the book is an easy read filled with the learnings of a writer who has that rare ability to take something that feels complex and break it down into the sort of insight that really gets you thinking.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.