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NOBW SevenEves

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Seven Eves by Neal Stephenson

June 2, 2026

The first time I read Seven Eves was on a two-week long holiday in Africa several years ago and it took me just about the whole trip to finish it. This science fiction novel is longer and includes more deep science than I typically like, but it is also one whose lessons really stayed with me. Without giving too much away, it’s an exploration of the possible future of humanity if it were stretched across a thousand years. If you have a trip coming up this summer and are looking for a deeply engaging book to take with you, this one might be worth it and will definitely get you thinking about the future we want versus the one we may unintentionally create. I’ll be putting it back on my reading list for this summer too – for a second time.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

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