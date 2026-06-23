Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
NOBW_ How to Win at Travel

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How to Win at Travel by Brian Kelly

June 23, 2026

If you’re an avid traveler and mileage maximizer, you probably already know Brian Kelly. He’s a legend in the frequent flier community, thanks mainly to his very popular and long-running Points Guy website and online community. His book, which I first encountered as an entry in the Non-Obvious Book Awards last year, is a compilation of some of his best travel advice. Alongside the latest info about travel deals and modern tips, the book offers more timeless lessons that are sure to help optimize and up your game when it comes to the travel that you do. His experience is earned, useful and perhaps most importantly: non-obvious. If you consider yourself a savvy traveler, you owe it to yourself to pick this book up and use his advice for your next trip.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How To Sell Out by Chad Sanders

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How To Sell Out by Chad Sanders

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Business Beyond Borders by Dean Foster

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Business Beyond Borders by Dean Foster

The Most Powerful Silent Keynote in History

The Most Powerful Silent Keynote in History

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Seven Eves by Neal Stephenson

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Seven Eves by Neal Stephenson

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Moral Ambition by Rutger Bregman

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Moral Ambition by Rutger Bregman

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: China’s 90% Model by Dr. Ram Charan

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: China’s 90% Model by Dr. Ram Charan

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Always Eat Left Handed by Rohit Bhargava

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Always Eat Left Handed by Rohit Bhargava

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:  Foreign Fruit by Katie Goh

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:  Foreign Fruit by Katie Goh

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Custodians of Wonder by Eliot Stein

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Custodians of Wonder by Eliot Stein

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Enough is Enuf by Gabe Henry

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Enough is Enuf by Gabe Henry

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+