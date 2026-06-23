The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How to Win at Travel by Brian Kelly

If you’re an avid traveler and mileage maximizer, you probably already know Brian Kelly. He’s a legend in the frequent flier community, thanks mainly to his very popular and long-running Points Guy website and online community. His book, which I first encountered as an entry in the Non-Obvious Book Awards last year, is a compilation of some of his best travel advice. Alongside the latest info about travel deals and modern tips, the book offers more timeless lessons that are sure to help optimize and up your game when it comes to the travel that you do. His experience is earned, useful and perhaps most importantly: non-obvious. If you consider yourself a savvy traveler, you owe it to yourself to pick this book up and use his advice for your next trip.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.