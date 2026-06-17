The 14-Day Bikini and How Fast Fashion Really Works

Among the many misperceptions about Chinese manufacturing, one of the biggest may be that everything made in China is being created in megafactories with enormous scale, automation and technology. The truth is actually far more interesting, as you can see in this short video linked above from an online influencer and China business consultant who publishes content under the username @ericcrackschina. His videos have been viewed over 14 million times and most of them go behind the scenes to challenge stereotypes about business in China.

When I returned to China, I saw a different country from the one the world imagines — dynamic, ambitious, messy, and deeply human. That was when I decided to share what I see firsthand — through videos, consulting, and conversations that make China accessible to anyone curious enough to learn. Today, through TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, I tell stories about modern China — its coffee culture, factory cities, start-up energy, and everyday people.

The “14-Day Bikini” video breaks down step by step exactly how Chinese manufacturers can create fast fashion and get it to market through a network of home-based tailors who work to specs and deliver micro-batches of garments to a centralized distributor. There is no huge factory, and no futuristic automation. Just people sitting in their home-based studios with sewing machines. The broader observation here is that many cities in China are so specialized in various industries, that they reduce the need for parts or services to travel between places.

The real economy of scale is putting everything needed for manufacturing, assembly and shipping of a single product category all in the same place. 60% of the world’s small home appliances are made in a single city in China. This is not about cheap labor – it’s about a dense import-free strategy that brings everything needed to make a product available to manufacturers within a five-kilometer radius. All brought to life through the content and videos of one influencer motivated to correct misperceptions and share a misunderstood world works to those who care to discover it.