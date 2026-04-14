The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How Things Are Made By Tim Minshall

How did the stuff that made it into your life get made? For most of us, the manufacturing process is a mystery, but if we better understood how these things get to us, we might make different choices about what we choose to buy. That’s the big idea behind this book from college professor and Head of the Institute for Manufacturing, Tim Minshall. His book is an eye-opening look at every part of the manufacturing process, from the making of things all the way through to the transportation of how they get to us. The book is a great read, and (spoiler alert), you can also catch Tim on an upcoming episode of the Non-Obvious Show podcast too.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.