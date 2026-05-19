The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: China’s 90% Model by Dr. Ram Charan

The long-awaited US-China summit is finally happening after weeks of delay and so it’s a perfect time to bring this book up for you, which is an Ideapress title from legendary business consultant Ram Charan. I’ve been collaborating with him to support the writing of this book for the past few years, and the experience has been eye-opening. Dr. Ram has one of the clearest perspectives on all the things that have happened between these two superpowers, and why China is continually winning. The structure of the book is a prescription for the US on what needs to happen for America to truly fight back and in the early days of release it’s already been a big hit. If you want to understand exactly how business happens (or doesn’t happen) between these two countries, this book should be your next read.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org