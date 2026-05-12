The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Always Eat Left Handed by Rohit Bhargava

It’s graduation season and this month I have both boys graduating (one from high school and one from college), so it’s an exciting time. Several years ago, I thought about some of the best advice I might share with some of my students who were graduating too and I put it all into a book that features 15 irreverent secrets of success: Always Eat Left Handed. I’m bringing it back this week as the book is approaching its decade anniversary but still has lots of relevant info for the recent grad or young person early in their career. Add it to your graduation reading or gift book list and let me know what you think!

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.