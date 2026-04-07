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NOBW_ I Bottled My Mother

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: I Bottled My Mother by Monica Nassif

April 7, 2026

This is the story behind the “cult-favorite cleaning line inspired by Monica’s real-life mom, Thelma Meyer: a whip-smart, no-nonsense Midwesterner who raised nine children with little more than elbow grease, common sense, and a garden full of geraniums.” It’s an unusual memoir because of the combination of business advice and real-life stories, but it works because of the personality that comes through. Also, this one is a bit more personal for me since my team worked with Monica for the past year to get this book out into the world. Available for pre-orders now and you can also catch my podcast interview with Monica in last week’s episode.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

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