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NOBW_Enough is Enuf

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Enough is Enuf by Gabe Henry

April 21, 2026

If you enjoy dissecting the quirks of the English language, then you’ll appreciate this book from author Gabe Henry that not only looks at why we spell the way that we do … but also why so many efforts across decades to overhaul the language and fix all these inconsistencies have always failed. This is a journey through many well-intentioned efforts to clean up these linguistic frustrations, as well as an examination of what has continually held these cultural corrections back from succeeding even when everyone involved has agreed on their logic. At times infuriating but always entertaining, this buk is an eezy read.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

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