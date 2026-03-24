The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: China’s 90% Model by Ram Charan

Despite the recent postponement of the highly anticipated US-China Summit, now is a perfect time to better understand the state of relations between these two superpowers and this timely book is the ultimate guide to all the factors most people aren’t writing or talking about. Written by renowned business leader and CEO advisor Ram Charan, China’s 90% Model offers the provocative perspective that “America is losing a war it barely knows it’s fighting.” Based on dozens of interviews and trips to China over more than a decade, along with firsthand conversations with global CEOs – this is a clear-eyed look at the current political and economic tension between these two nations along with a perspective on what it would take for America to emerge again and shift its trajectory.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.