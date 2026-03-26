Words That Don’t Exist (Yet) – A Big New Book Announcement!

If you happen to catch some of the news coming out of SXSW last week, you’ll already know that I made a big announcement from the stage about my new book coming out in October: Future Words. It is already up for pre-orders on all retailers and if you do pre-order a copy NOW and let me know by email, I have a few bonuses that I can share with you over the next few months including:

An advance preview of the full book before it comes out

A chance to contribute words (and get featured in the book!)

More special, secret, non-obvious swag and cool stuff that I haven’t come up with yet but will definitely be worth it! 🙂

Regarding the book itself, the vision is to create a compendium of words that will exist in the future but don’t yet, to describe scenarios, people, situations and emotions that we are currently living with, but that language has not yet been named. What kind of words?

Since I know you’re wondering – here are a few words that I shared from the stage that we will probably include in the book: