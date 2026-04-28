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Custodians of Wonder

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Custodians of Wonder by Eliot Stein

April 28, 2026

There are people keeping ancient customs alive and their stories are in danger of being lost to the world. This is a book about how we can all remember them. Travel journalist Eliot Stein spent years traveling around the world to spend time with night watchmen, mirror makers, rope bridge builders and many others to ask them about their craft and why they continue to do what they have always done. Equal parts anthropology and travel memoir, this book not only takes you into stories that may soon be forgotten – it offers a bigger idea. In studying these dying cultures, we might also learn something about what it means to keep traditions that matter alive and what role each of us might play in shaping this for future generations.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

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