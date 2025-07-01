The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Problems in the Art World by Brainard Carey

Being an artist is hard. When you choose to do it professionally, you’ll likely face many problems. According to Brainard Carey, the renowned director of the Praxis Center for Aesthetics, you may encounter exactly 26 problems to overcome–and so he published a book about how to do it. While his book is clearly written for artists, many of the problems explored in the book from the problem of attracting mentors and patrons to the problem of scams designed to extract money from artists, Carey’s book starts with exposing each problem and then makes it relatable and conquerable through concrete advice and short chapters. You don’t have to be an artist to find value in this book. Through reading these suggestions for empowering artists to achieve success, you might find some useful advice for your own situation too.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.