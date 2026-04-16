Four Brilliant Marketing Stories from the Coachella Festival

It’s the middle of the “​consumer wonderland​” of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the desert experience drawing over 125,000 visitors annually across two weekends in California that has become a battleground for luxury brands and celebrities to create memorable experiences. The stories coming from the festival this week are offering some fascinating marketing insights and ideas about what sort of ​creator engagement strategies​ and campaigns are working today to capture attention and engagement in a crowded space. Here are a few that stood out for me in over a dozen stories I read this week:

GAP Leans Into Retro Comfort – The “​GAP Hoodie House​” at Coachella allowed people to design their own products, profess their love of the simple hoodie and offered a comfortable counterpoint to all the quirky (and often uncomfortable) fashion on display in Coachella fashion. It was a perfect reminder of everything people love about their GAP hoodies and was perfectly on brand.



Dove Solves a Sweaty Problem – Last year a ​viral tweet​ from an influencer suggested that the heat of the desert venue made Coachella the ideal festival for a deodorant sponsor. This year, ​Dove answered the call​. Focused on offering free deodorant and solving a very real problem for concertgoers stood out and captured lots of attention and goodwill. Along with their inventive use of ​vending machines to expose “flattening beauty standards,”​ it was yet another win for a brand that has continually helped rethink beauty standards.



Public Art Company (PAC) Brings the Spectacle – Even in a digital world, sometimes there is no replacement for creating a beautiful spectacle for people to experience in person. As the official art provider for the festival, PAC built ​several immersive installations​ around the Indio festival grounds to allow people to think about space, interaction and feeling: “each piece is designed to be entered, sat beneath, wandered through, and genuinely felt. We’re curating for the body as much as the eye.”



The Coachella Billboard Phenomenon – This may be hard to believe, but one of the most talked about elements of people trekking to the desert for Coachella this year were ​the billboards they encountered along the way​. In a moment of captivity driving to the festival, Gen Z audiences are paying attention to out-of-home (OOH) marketing and (​according to some surveys​), even trust it significantly more than social media. Most interestingly, apparently every year during Coachella “over one-third of TikTok virality trends have started from or included OOH displays.”

By the way, even if you can’t make it to Indio this year, you haven’t missed all the fun. Check out the YouTube livestreaming schedule for all the events you can still ​watch this coming weekend and let me know what other marketing initiatives stood out for you.