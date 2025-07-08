Skip to Main Content
The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

July 8, 2025

If there was ever a book that could demystify and explain the differences between these generational labels we assign to one another, this is it. Legendary psychology professor and generational expert Jean M. Twenge explains it all in this 500+ page compendium of everything you ever heard (or were misled by) about the differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and the Silent Generation.

While these terms may mean something different to all of us, the big idea of this book is that the mindset of every generation is shaped not by the wars or geopolitical shifts of their formative eras, but by the technologies of those times. Though long, this book is logically divided by generation so you can easily flip to the insights about yours first and then move to the others. For anyone looking to better understand how culture and psychology of generations gets shaped–and what it means, this book is the perfect guide.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

