The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Trend Forecaster’s Handbook by Martin Raymond

As the end of the year nears, I’m thinking about trends and big picture ideas from the year. Though I no longer produce my annual trend report that I was doing for a decade between 2010 and 2020, the methods of trend curation continue to be highly useful for me as I think about big ideas to share with you through this newsletter. If you have any sort of ambition to do some trend curation or foresight work for yourself, this week’s featured book is probably the best handbook that I’ve seen to teach you the practical skills needed to anticipate the future. This second edition of Martin Raymond’s widely used book includes exercises, case studies and profiles of some of the smartest futurists working around the world today. You don’t need to produce your own trend report to put the techniques from this book into action. For that reason, The Trend Forecaster’s Handbook is my pick for this week’s Non-Obvious Book of the Week.

