The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Another World Is Possible by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

What if you could study the best programs and ideas from around the world and offer an argument for how to replicate them elsewhere? That’s the ambitious goal of this book from journalist Natasha Hakimi Zapata who travels around the world to uncover how different places solve seemingly impossible problems. From the UK’s universal health care system to Singapore’s affordable public housing initiatives, each story offers not just analysis but also some practical suggestions for how that program might be used as a model to inspire others like it. The book is described as “a work of keen analysis as well as enormous heart and optimism.” Exactly the sort of thing we need more leaders to read right now.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

