NOBW_ Another World Is Possible_

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Another World Is Possible by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

March 3, 2026

What if you could study the best programs and ideas from around the world and offer an argument for how to replicate them elsewhere? That’s the ambitious goal of this book from journalist Natasha Hakimi Zapata who travels around the world to uncover how different places solve seemingly impossible problems. From the UK’s universal health care system to Singapore’s affordable public housing initiatives, each story offers not just analysis but also some practical suggestions for how that program might be used as a model to inspire others like it. The book is described as “a work of keen analysis as well as enormous heart and optimism.” Exactly the sort of thing we need more leaders to read right now.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

How Anthropic Is Winning the AI Platform Marketing War by Being Less Evil

The Professor Saving History and Truth with Guerilla Teaching Methods

What Countries Are Proudest of Their Culture and Lifestyle?

The Biggest Business in America Is Growing by Betting on Your Stupidity

Why Boycotting the State of the Union Address Is a Bad Idea

What If You Could Sue Someone for a Lack of Ethics?

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Genius Myth by Helen Lewis

Saving Science in the Age of the Modern Believability Crisis

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Enshittification by Cory Doctorow

How the Joy Factor and “Kidults” Are Saving the Toy Industry

