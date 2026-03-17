The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Don’t Be Yourself by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic

The provocative title of this book describes its premise but rather than being an exaggeration, Don’t Be Yourself actually does lay out a pretty convincing argument for why “you do you” is probably the worst advice you can give anyway. Filled with interesting non-obvious advice that goes opposite to the cliche advice you often hear – this is the prefect book to share with anyone who feels overwhelmed by the demands of our culture and wants to do things a different way.

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About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.