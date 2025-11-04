The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

In a world where multiverses are real, there’s just one catch … no one can visit a world where they already have a living counterpart. The main character in this book, Cara, happens to have parallel selves that are “exceptionally good at dying.” That’s the setup for this speculative science fiction novel that crosses space and time to tell a story of survival and what it takes to discover your own identity and sense of belonging when the world around you keeps shifting. When this book first came out a few years ago, NPR and several others called it “one of the best books of the year.”

