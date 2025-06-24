The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Power of Onlyness by Nilofer Merchant

Starting with her own powerful story of standing up for herself, this book from author and thinker Nilofer Merchant is a play-by-play guide on how to craft your own unique identity in the world and use it to stand apart from everyone else. Nilofer calls this your “onlyness” and the book features the stories and profiles of many people who have done this in big and small ways throughout their own lives. Each chapter breaks down their stories, what you can learn from them and some actionable highlights to put to work in your own life. There is a reason many people consider this book a modern business classic even though it’s less than ten years old. For an insightful and proven playbook for helping your best ideas survive and creating a reputation and profile for yourself in a noisy world, this book is the ideal read.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

