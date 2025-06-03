The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Long Game by Dorie Clark

The title of this book pretty much tells you exactly what it’s about but what makes this a truly great read is exactly how practical it is. The one thing I have always liked about Dorie Clark’s work is how good she is at offering useful tips and lessons that anyone can implement. It’s why her online courses are so popular and it’s also why you’ll find this book to be a worthwhile read. From her highly effective master of “strategically overindexing” to how she manages to consistently say no (even to good things), Dorie’s advice will help you get out of the daily grind and focus on the long term to be more successful tomorrow. For these reasons, The Long Game is my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week.

