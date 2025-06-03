The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Long Game by Dorie Clark

The title of this book pretty much tells you exactly what it’s about but what makes this a truly great read is exactly how practical it is. The one thing I have always liked about Dorie Clark’s work is how good she is at offering useful tips and lessons that anyone can implement. It’s why her online courses are so popular and it’s also why you’ll find this book to be a worthwhile read. From her highly effective master of “strategically overindexing” to how she manages to consistently say no (even to good things), Dorie’s advice will help you get out of the daily grind and focus on the long term to be more successful tomorrow. For these reasons, The Long Game is my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

