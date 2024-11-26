The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Pretending You Care by Norm Feuti

As we head into a holiday season, the Black Friday deals are already getting published out there and you might be thinking about heading out and engaging in a bit of consumerism yourself to get deals, buy gifts and spend some money on things you probably don’t need. In advance, I’d like to recommend picking up this old-but-still-great book about exactly why it sucks so badly to be working in retail right now dealing with all of us and our unrealistic expectations.

Through pages filled with observational humor about everything from the “flawyer” (a customer who uses their uneducated misinterpretation of the law to make a point … ie – accusing you of “false advertising”) to recommendations on feigning product knowledge (like the time when a customer asked him what kind of “gription” a pair of boots had … to which he immediately responded that they had a “gription rating of eight.”)

Whether you have ever worked in retail or just plan to experience retail as a customer, this brutally honest inside look at what the life of a retail store employee is really like might just get you to think twice about your own behavior when you walk into a store. It might help make all of us just a little bit kinder this retail season too.

Buy on Amazon>>

Read free on Internet Archive>>

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.