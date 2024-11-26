The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Pretending You Care by Norm Feuti

by
NOBW pretend you care

As we head into a holiday season, the Black Friday deals are already getting published out there and you might be thinking about heading out and engaging in a bit of consumerism yourself to get deals, buy gifts and spend some money on things you probably don’t need. In advance, I’d like to recommend picking up this old-but-still-great book about exactly why it sucks so badly to be working in retail right now dealing with all of us and our unrealistic expectations.

Through pages filled with observational humor about everything from the “flawyer” (a customer who uses their uneducated misinterpretation of the law to make a point … ie – accusing you of “false advertising”) to recommendations on feigning product knowledge (like the time when a customer asked him what kind of “gription” a pair of boots had … to which he immediately responded that they had a “gription rating of eight.”)

Whether you have ever worked in retail or just plan to experience retail as a customer, this brutally honest inside look at what the life of a retail store employee is really like might just get you to think twice about your own behavior when you walk into a store. It might help make all of us just a little bit kinder this retail season too.

Buy on Amazon>>

Read free on Internet Archive>>

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:
Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe