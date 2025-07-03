Skip to Main Content
Digg, the Internet’s Favorite Defunct Brand Is Coming Back

July 3, 2025

If you were around for the early days of the Internet, you might remember Digg. It was a collection of interesting stories that was so popular that at one stage it was popularly referred to as the “​homepage of the Internet.​” Then in 2018 after an ownership shuffle, the site was permanently shut down … until now. The big news in tech circles this week was the reboot of Digg. Though still just in private alpha mode for early reviewers the site has a relatable vision and mission behind it:

“We are going to live in a world where the vast, vast majority of the content we’re seeing is in … some shape or form, AI-generated, and it is a terrible user experience if the reason you’re coming to a place is for authentic human connection, and it’s not with humans — or it’s with people masquerading as humans.”

Many of the features that site founders Alexis Ohanian and the site’s original founder Kevin Rose are envisioning sound promising, such as verifying humans using the platform and finding a business model that allows the site to compensate their most active moderators and creators. The initial experience looks very promising, and the timing is perfect with one of my favorite curation tools ​(Pocket) officially shutting its doors. This is definitely one to sign up for and experiment with.

