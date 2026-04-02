Lessons From Utopias, the World’s Most Expensive Beer

It’s a cross between a fine liquor and a reimagined beer. It’s also $240 per bottle and banned in 15 states due to having an alcohol content of 30% which is higher than allowed for beer. This is Samuel Adams’ Utopias and whether you like beer or not there are some simple business and marketing lessons anyone can take away from this unique product. To start, it’s not a one-off idea:

“Utopias was actually born from another Samuel Adams creation — 1992’s Triple Bock, the beer industry’s first barrel aged beer, which sold for the then-unheard-of price of $100 per case. In 1999, the beer evolved into “Millennium,” and in 2002 it adopted the name Utopias.”

Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, calls the beer a labor of love since it’s not a huge money maker for the brand. Its existence does something interesting for the rest of the beer maker’s products too … underscoring the attention to detail and craftmanship that presumably goes into their other products too. This is the sort of old-school marketing idea that is becoming rarer and rarer to see.

A unique product, promoted through an interesting story and something that feels distinctive and new … even though in theory any beer maker could have done it. There was a time when I would see a lot of ideas like this coming from marketers in all industries. It feels like a while since I’ve both seen and written about an idea like this which has little to do with technology or AI. Sometimes a good idea stands out simply because it would have worked at any moment in time. That’s still worth raising a glass to celebrate.