United Unlocks Excitement by Finally Serving the Neglected Back of the Plane

This is a time when travelers could use some good news after hours long delays at airports fueled by political impasse on funding TSA. So the timing is good for United Airlines to announce their newest offering, the Relaxed Row. Unlike most announcements in the airline space that promise some new luxury upgrade for premium (and highly profitable) customers, this is an innovation for the back of the plane. As United’s announcement describes:

“United Airlines today announced the United Relax Row: a set of United Economy seats that can transform into a couch, creating a more comfortable option for customers traveling in the United Economy cabin on long-haul flights. United is the first North American airline to offer this kind of seating option and holds North American exclusivity on the design. This new, dedicated row of three seats is outfitted with individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle to create more room to sleep, stretch out or watch a movie.”

Predictably, the announcement is getting rave reviews and lots of excitement from consumers even though it doesn’t officially come out until next year. Aside from being a great idea, it does also point to the sad reality of just how desperate economy class travelers have become for any sort of effort from an airline to make their increasingly pitiful journey with shrinking seats just a little better. Yes, this is also a revenue generating idea from United since these seats will likely be sold at a premium … but if other airlines are paying attention, it may finally spark some innovation for the other 90% of travelers who aren’t sitting in those lie-flat business class seats.