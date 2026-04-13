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Colombia tourism

Colombia’s Brilliant Tourism Campaign Focuses on Animal Behavior

April 13, 2026

Colombia is the world’s fourth most visited country … by animals. When it comes to humans, it’s barely in the top 50 but a very clever ad campaign is aiming to change that. The Humanimal Tourism program uses a combination of videos, digital ads and big activations like an experiential video on the Las Vegas Sphere to promote the idea that animals choose Colombia as an eco-paradise for migration so maybe you should do the same. Aside from smart video assets and a great message, the campaign aligns with real data and action too.

Based on tracking animal movements, not only can the country’s eco-tourism board identify where animals are going but they can also redirect tourists to other locations when a certain spot becomes overcrowded and human presence might adversely affect the animals. The entire campaign is designed to attract a growing number of travelers interested in sustainable travel and deeper experiences with local wildlife. For your viewing pleasure, a link to the full video is included above from this campaign that earned a Cannes Lion award for advertising​ at last year’s Cannes Festival.

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