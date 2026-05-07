This Bank You Haven’t Heard of May Offer a Blueprint to Winning the AI Race

Customers Bank describes itself as “banking built for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs offering a wide range of banking products designed with entrepreneurs like you.” It’s a typical buzz-word laden corporate description, notable only for its hopefully SEO-friendly repetition of the audience they aim to serve in their mission statement. As a lesser-known bank meant for entrepreneurs, this week they got national attention when their CEO Sam Sidhu pulled off the risky stunt of using an AI clone to replace himself when presenting an earnings call with analysts.

Beyond this one moment, the brand has been investing heavily over the past three years to integrate AI into their operations, even signing a multi-year contract with OpenAI to embed AI engineers into their own teams. At this point, you may be wondering what makes this so significant. Lots of companies must be trying to do this, right? Here are a few reasons this stood out for me and why Customers Bank’s plan to become “AI-native” may be a blueprint for others to follow:

Customer Alignment – as a bank positioned to be for entrepreneurs, acting as an early adopter within a highly regulated industry not only makes sense, but it adds authenticity to their brand positioning. Entrepreneurial customers should love banking with a partner who thinks as they do. Long-Term Focus – in a world where every company seems ready to unnecessarily insert “AI” into every conversation (from AI-enabled water bottles, to self-driving strollers), a brand that seems focused on the longer term stands out as more strategic and therefore more credible.