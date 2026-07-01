Now You Can Automate Your Automation with Prompt Generators

Anyone who has used AI actively over the past few years knows that the only way to get what you truly want out of an AI content generational tool is to write extremely detailed prompts. It’s the equivalent of learning a machine language. The more input you give in the right format, the better the result. The problem is that this skill takes time to develop. Unsurprisingly, there is now an AI tool to help solve an AI centric problem: the AI prompt generator.

All you need to do is enter what you really want, and the prompt generator will revise it to be in the style that can be used with any AI tool. You can even have it customized based on the AI tool you’re using for optimal results. Many frequent AI users are already publishing their notes on which tools are best for which tasks. Built into these are the assumption that each of us will have the right knowledge and skill to prompt each tool with the right syntax, depth and language for it to perform best. That’s rarely the case.

So despite the inherent oddity of turning to automation to help automate another automation (did I lose you?) … these prompt generation tools are not only inevitable, they might actually be useful too.