The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide 

Today we continue with my annual Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a few products that caught my eye throughout the past year.

7. Delayed Gratification Slow Journalism Magazine

Slow journalism is the opposite of a quick take and Delayed Gratification is one of my favorite magazines that focuses on returning to stories that other news outlets leave behind as they chase the next “breaking” story. For anyone in your life who loves an unusual take on stories of the day, supports quality journalism or just loves a beautifully designed and printed magazine, a gift subscription for Delayed Gratification is an ideal choice. The world needs more slow journalism like this.

8. Burlap & Barrel Spice Sets

Yes, I admit the branding of the bottles and gift sets pulled me into this one, but sometimes you just need a practical gift that looks great. All the spices from Burlap & Barrel are customizable, and their pre-designed gift sets look great too. For a gift that works equally well for a professional colleague, a client or a team member – this site has some great options and as an added bonus, their social impact work is pretty impressive too.