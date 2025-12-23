Skip to Main Content
How To Create an Obvious Christmas Song in 4 Easy Steps

December 23, 2025

If the songs and movies all around this December are feeling formulaic, that’s because they are … a fact perfectly brought to life in this post from music vlogger Synthet who ​breaks down how to create a Christmas song​ with four sounds: (sleigh bells, glockenspiel), seasonal words (holly, jolly, bells, ringing), a swingy rhythm, and a background choir. The short video is a fun watch and an easy share this holiday season.

It’s also a (maybe) unintentional criticism of the sameness of ideas that get recycled over and over each holiday season. Unlike the rest of the year, though, people don’t seem to mind. There’s comfort in that predictable consistency. And it may seem like an odd conclusion for a “non-obvious” guy to make, but perhaps there is a place in all our lives at one point in the year for a little bit of obvious entertainment.

How the Breakers Might Make Everything Better … Just After They Destroy It

The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

How AI Is Helping Reduce Accents, But Could Do Much More

Insights about the Future of Writing from Industry Professionals …

Adobe Is Rolling Out Emotion Mixers Where AI Can Shift the Tone of Voice Overs

The Personal Exoskeletons Are Coming—Here’s What It Means

This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

